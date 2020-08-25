Rochester police investigating westside shooting after victim dropped off at hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a shooting on the city’s west side Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers responded to Felix Street, near Dewey Avenue, around 12:20 p.m. for the report of a male shot.

As officers were on their way to the scene, they learned that the victim was dropped off at Highland Hospital from a private vehicle, according to authorities.

Police say the victim had a gunshot wound to the lower body, and his injuries were non life-threatening.

Police say no suspects are in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.