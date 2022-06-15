ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department said they received a report that Strong Memorial Hospital had a walk-in gunshot victim.

Officers said the victim is a 33-year-old male city resident that had been shot at least once in his lower body. Medical staff at Strong Memorial Hospital deemed his injuries non-life-threatening.

Investigators said that it was reported that the shooting took place on Epworth Street in the City of Rochester.

Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.