Rochester Police investigating vehicle robbery at gunpoint near Saxton St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation by Rochester Police is underway after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint near Saxton and Maple Street in Rochester Tuesday overnight.

Authorities say a 49-year-old resident was approached by a suspect while stopped at a red light and had his car forcibly stolen at gunpoint.

The victim was not injured according to Rochester Police. The incident occurred around 11 a.m.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

