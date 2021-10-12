Rochester police investigating stabbing on North Plymouth Ave.

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(News 8 WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized following a stabbing early Tuesday in the city.

Officials say Rochester police officers responded to the 700 block of North Plymouth Avenue around 6 a.m. for the report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, authorities say officers located a 53-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with what are considered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
Download Our App

Don't Miss