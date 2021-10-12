Rochester police investigating stabbing on North Plymouth Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized following a stabbing early Tuesday in the city.

Officials say Rochester police officers responded to the 700 block of North Plymouth Avenue around 6 a.m. for the report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, authorities say officers located a 53-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with what are considered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.