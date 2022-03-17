ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 39-year-old city resident sustained injuries following a shooting on Norton Street Thursday night.

Police were called to the area of Norton Street near Bremen Street for the report of a shooting. They say they found a male who suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper body around 8:30 p.m.

According to officials, he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed but has since reopened. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

