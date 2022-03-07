ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation is currently underway for a shooting on West Broad Street and Orange Street in Rochester.

Authorities say a shooting between suspects caused a vehicle fire after police arrived at the scene and found a car that was shot at. The investigation began around 1:30 a.m.

A SWAT team has been assembled and is attempting to communicate with a suspect who police say is inside a home on Orange Street.

Immediate details about the number of suspects involved or what caused the shooting are not available.

Police have not confirmed what injuries occurred from this incident.

Officers carrying rifles pic.twitter.com/eJhSjl8HxV — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) March 7, 2022

The RPD has assembled their SWAT team on Orange street for the person who is inside a home. Stay with @News_8 @eriketacost_tv for updates #roc pic.twitter.com/A2ZKsMFvQD — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 7, 2022

West Broad Street, between Jay Street and Brown Street are closed to traffic at this time. Orange Street and Grape Street are also closed pending the investigation.

