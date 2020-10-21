3 shot in separate westside shootings Wednesday afternoon in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after three people were shot in separate incidents in the city Wednesday afternoon.

One shooting took place on the city’s northwest side while the other took place on the city’s southwest side.

Around 3 p.m. officers responded to Genesee Street where a 36-year-old man was shot in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

For this incident, there are currently no suspects in custody as police continue to investigate. Officials ask anyone with information to call 911.

RPD responding to a scene on Genesee St. where a 36 year old man was shot in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/dOu5335F56 — Patrick Riley (@patrileytv) October 21, 2020

Around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to Santee Street for a shooting.

Police officials at the scene said two men were shot; one in the upper body and one in the lower body. Both were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Police say they believe the Santee Street shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Confirmed 2 males shot in upper body and transported to strong hospital. Believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time. Investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect in custody at this time. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/hQBqj9486r — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) October 21, 2020

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.