ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation is underway Friday afternoon on Rochester’s northwest side.

According to RPD, just before 3 p.m. a teenage boy was found fatally shot at the intersection of Otis and Warner Streets.

The investigation is still ongoing and details are limited at this time.

Motorists in the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

On scene of a police investigation. Hearing reports of a 16 year old shot. Also hearing homicide. None of this confirmed. Will have more on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/BTugSrxdL4 — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) March 11, 2022

