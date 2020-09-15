Rochester police investigating murder after woman’s body found on city’s west side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials said Tuesday that a murder investigation is underway in connection to body found over the weekend on the city’s west side.

Officials say a passerby called police around 2:45 p.m. Saturday when they found a deceased woman on a vacant lot near 367 Orchard Street — an area that police describe as “not normally traveled.”

Lake Section officers responded, and police day that due to the manner in which the victim was found, Major Crimes Unit was requested.

The Monroe County Examiner’s office has since identified the victim as 25-year-old Aszia Grimes, a Rochester resident who lived in the Lyell Avenue neighborhood. The medical examiner also determined that Grimes was murdered.

Police say they are not releasing specific details regarding the manner of death to “protect the integrity of the investigation,” and police will not also say whether the murder occurred where the victim was found.

Police say they believe Grimes was last seen on or about Thursday, September 10.

Rochester police ask anyone with information to call 911.