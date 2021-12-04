2 listed in critical condition following separate shootings in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two different city residents face life-threatening injuries following two separate shootings on Watkin Terrace and Cady Street on Saturday evening.

Investigators with the Rochester Police Department located a 46-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the midblock of Watkin Terrace around 3:35 p.m.

On-scene officers immediately began life-saving measures upon their arrival, and included the application of two tourniquets in the process.

Police say the victim is currently receiving treatment at Strong Memorial Hospital for life-threatening injuries. The area between Hudson Avenue and North Street on Watkin Terrace remains closed at this time.

Only 30 minutes later, Rochester Police responded to a second shooting in the 100 block of Cady Street.

According to authorities, a 31-year-old male resident was located with at least one gunshot wound to his body. He was also transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators have have blocked off public access from Jefferson Avenue to Reynolds Street, but say the area is expected to re-open soon.

Officials say both victims are fighting to save their lives at this time.

Rochester Police Captain Steven Swetman issued the following the statement in response to these violent crimes, in part saying:

“These are two more acts of violence that have the propensity for the victims to die and/or have life debilitating injuries. There are young children on these streets who are witnessing and being affected by the violence and we need to focus on rebuilding one another and not destroying our city.”

“Upon my arrival to the scene, some of the officers were still covered in blood on their hands and body. They were so focused on helping to secure the crime scene and ensure we preserve evidence that they didn’t find the time to clean themselves up. That is the dedication that these officers have to performing their work with people they do not even know and trying to save lives. I am proud of them for the work they continue to do.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.