ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police is investigating a homicide on the 100 block of East Ridge Road.

Authorities say officers arrived on East Ridge Road around 12:20 a.m. Monday morning for the report of a male who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a male in his 40s who had been shot at least once in the upper body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

East Ridge Road between Hollenbeck Street and North Clinton Avenue is currently closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Police have also blocked access to nearby diner Tangie’s Kitchen.

HAPPENING NOW: Homicide investigation at this diner on East Ridge Rd.



Police say a man in his 40s was shot and killed overnight. Working to learn more @News_8 pic.twitter.com/BAzglu9uwf — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) March 21, 2022

This is the second time a man was shot dead on East Ridge Road in the the past few days. A 32-year-old resident succumbed to his injuries after police say they found evidence of a shooting in the rear parking lot of 215 East Ridge Road on Saturday.

According to officials, this is an active investigation and more information will be released at a later time. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.