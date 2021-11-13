Rochester man pronounced dead in homicide investigation near Pioneer St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One Rochester resident is dead following what officials describe as a ‘domestic-related crime’ that occurred in the area of Pioneer Street Saturday.

Authorities say they arrived at the scene following reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, they located two males in their 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Rochester Police, the second man was transported to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. The shooting is believed to be a domestic related crime.

Officials say due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time.

NOW: I’m at the scene of a homicide investigation on Pioneer St in Rochester. Police say there was domestic incident here.



Community affairs van is here with a support team for family and friends. A lot of emotional, painful cries from upset family members. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/qheFLFfuse — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) November 13, 2021

The Rochester Police Department have temporarily blocked off Pioneer Street as they continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 911 or the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.