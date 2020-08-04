Rochester police investigating after man dies from gunshot wound on city’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound on the city’s northeast side Tuesday.

Officers responded to Wabash Street, near North Goodman, around 1:30 p.m.

Police say officers received a walk-up for a male in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody, and officials ask anyone with info to call 911.

Woman just showed up to the scene crying and screaming “that’s my brother, that’s my brother.” Rpd technical unit is on scene and police continue to put up more crime scene tape on surrounding streets. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/0skvof5Ajm — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) August 4, 2020

