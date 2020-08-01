RPD investigating Denver Street assault as a hate crime

Rochester N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department said an assault on Denver Street that happened Friday is being investigated as a hate crime.

Police responded to the area near Melville St. on the city’s Eastside and found two victims. The 30-year-old 23-year-old were assaulted on Denver St. according to police.

An investigation into the incident revealed that two suspects argued with the pair because of one of the victim’s sexual orientation. The 30-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office is being consulted on the case.

The Rochester Police Department is asking anyone with any information about the crime to contact 911.