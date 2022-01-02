Rochester police investigating city’s first homicide of 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating the first homicide of 2022.

Officials say officers responded to the area of North Street and Herald Street around 6 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

Authorities say once on scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say EMS responded too, but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say North Street between Wilkins Street and Avenue D is closed to all traffic, as of 9 p.m. Herald Street between Hudson and North is closed as well, police say.

Authorities say the aforementioned areas are expected to be closed to traffic for most of the night while police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 911.

It’s Rochester’s first homicide of the new year, after breaking a record in 2021 with 81 homicides last year.