Rochester police investigating after man shot on city’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday morning.

Officials say officers responded to the 100 block of Hudson Avenue around11:30 a.m. for the report of shots fired, adding that no victim was located in the vicnity.

Police say a male victim drove himself to the 200 block of Lincoln Street and 911 was notified. Upon arrival, officers located the man with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

Authorities say the man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and there is no present danger to the community in regards to this incident.