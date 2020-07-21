Rochester police investigating after dead body found in house on city’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There is a large police presence on the city’s northeast side after the discovery of a dead body in a house Tuesday.

Police at the scene say details are limited at this time, but the body is that of a male, and was found in a house on Princeton Street.

Officials say officers responded to a neighbor’s call after finding the deceased person inside the house Tuesday.

Sizable police presence on Princeton St in Rochester, road shut down. Waiting for update from RPD pic.twitter.com/O6nZtPlwsO — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) July 21, 2020

Police have not indicated whether the death is suspicious or not.

“Could be [suspicious],” said RPD Capt. Frank Umbrino. “Anytime we find a deceased person, unattended in a manner like this, we have to treat it as a worst case scenario, at least initially, until we know for sure.”

A portion of Princeton Street was shut down around 4 p.m. while police investigate. Police say the road would be closed for the next few hours.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we have a crew at the scene and will continue to update this developing story.