Rochester police investigating after bank robbery at ESL on Merchants Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a Friday morning bank robbery on the city’s northeast side.

Police officials say officers responded to the ESL Federal Credit Union on Merchants Road shortly after 9 a.m. for the report of a bank robbery.

Police say the suspect passed a note, stole an undisclosed amount of money, and then fled the scene.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black male, about six feet tall with a medium build.

Police ask anyone with any information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.

