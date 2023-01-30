ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a stabbing on Myrtle Street in Rochester.

According to Rochester police, officers were called to a home on Myrtle Street around 6:30 p.m. They found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what investigators said were not life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believed the stabbing was a domestic incident, but the victim does not live at the location where it happened. No one is in custody.

