ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department responded to reports of gunfire at the 100 block of Bidwell Terrace Saturday evening.

Upon arrival, officers established a perimeter and closed the street until they can confirm there was no further threat. They discovered evidence of gunfire on the scene.

Investigators from the R.P.D. said that two groups were shooting at each other on the street, with no reports of anyone struck by gunfire nor injuries.

Investigators also revealed that multiple people — including infant children — were on the street during the incident.

The R.P.D. is investigating this incident as first-degree reckless endangerment, which is defined by the New York State Penal Law as a “depraved indifference to human life.”

Officers have since re-opened Bidwell Terrace.

The investigation is still continuing and officers encourage anyone with information to call 911.

