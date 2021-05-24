Rochester police investigating after man found with gunshot wound in Swillburg Neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Swillburg Neighborhood Monday.

Officers responded to the area of 900 South Clinton Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot at least once in the upper body.

Officials say he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. No word yet on the extent of his injuries.

A portion of South Clinton is closed as police investigate.

Details are limited at this time.

