ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Pardee Street, just hours after a fatal shooting in the same area.

According to investigators, police were called to Pardee Street and Rochester General Hospital around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a person shot.

Investigators learned the person shot on Pardee had been taken to RGH in a private vehicle.

Police say the victim, a 34-year-old man, was shot at least once in the lower body. He is expected to survive.

Investigators are working to determine whether Tuesday’s shooting is related to the fatal Monday night shooting. Police said the fatal shooting was related to drug dealing in the area.