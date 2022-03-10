ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police is investigating a potential road rage shooting at the Wendy’s on East Main Street in the city.

According to police, officers were called to the restaurant shortly after 7:00 p.m. for the report of a person shooting a gun at a car due to a possible road rage incident. Police on scene did determine a gun had been fired at a vehicle at least once.

Investigators identified a number of people involved. Police are speaking to those people to find out what led up to the incident.

According to police, charges may be filed. More information will be released Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.