Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Bardin Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police were called to a fatal shooting on Bardin Street Thursday night.

According to investigators, it happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. Police were called to the scene for reports of shots fired into a house. Officers found “an older male” dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Just before 11:00 p.m. police said they did not believe there was any further danger to the community

RPD Command van arriving on scene of reported shooting on Bardin Street pic.twitter.com/9sNokXKCB9 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) January 1, 2021

Officers did not say if there were any suspects in custody, but they did say there’s no further danger to the area.

“It’s quite a tragedy, especially at this time of year, trying to start the new year off right. Hopefully, we’re putting this behind us. We’re looking forward to 2021 as much as the citizens of Rochester are.” RPD Lt. Michael Ciulla said.

RPD also confirmed there were 53 total homicides in 2020, including on Bardin Street. In 2019, the city saw a total of 32 reported homicides and in 2018, 28.