ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police made an arrest Thursday evening after a fight broke out and gunshots were fired in the area of Avenue D.

Authorities say officers responded to Kohlman Street just before 8:30 p.m. for the report of a fight and encountered a man armed with a handgun.

Officials said they addressed the man, but he fled the scene on foot. He was caught on Avenue D and eventually taken into custody. No injuries were reported and the suspect’s handgun was recovered.

Officers reported that shots were fired, but it’s currently unknown who fired the gunshots.

“If you remember about a month ago, we were one block that way, we were dealing with something very similar,” said Lieutenant Greg Bello. “Different circumstances but at the end of the day this is now two incidents within two blocks of each other where officers are facing a threat to where they’re firing their weapons.”

Remington Street near Kohlman Street and Avenue D was closed but has since reopened.

No charges have been filed at this time. A press conference led by the lieutenant is scheduled to take place Friday at 10:30 a.m., where officials are expected to release more information about the incident.

