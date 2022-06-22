ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department said they responded to a call for a male who was shot on North Clinton Avenue near Burbank Street.

Officers said they arrived at the area and discovered a 27-year-old male who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his body. The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the incident appeared to have happened inside a corner store near the location and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.