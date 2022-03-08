ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 20s was pronounced dead after he was fatally shot on Peckham Street overnight Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to 25 Peckham Street around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a male not breathing. Once at the scene they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say some type of altercation occurred with the victim and an unknown suspect prior to the shooting. At this time this is believed to be an isolated incident, according to officials.

No additional information was released by authorities Tuesday. There are no suspect(s) in custody.

Police records show this is the city’s ninth homicide of 2022.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 or the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 423-9300.