Police investigating after man struck, killed near Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — A Rochester man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle near Portland Avenue on Sunday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian around 6:45 p.m.

The pedestrian, a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by AMR. The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Large RPD presence at intersection of Portland Ave/Grafton St. One car in road next to evidence markers. Police set up blue tent behind those patrol cars. Note the bent down traffic sign, can’t tell if it is a part of this scene. More details as they emerge from @News_8 pic.twitter.com/4XuzotX1T9 — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) July 19, 2021

