Police investigating after man struck, killed near Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — A Rochester man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle near Portland Avenue on Sunday.
According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian around 6:45 p.m.
The pedestrian, a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by AMR. The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
News 8 will provide more updates on the incident as they are released