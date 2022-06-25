ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating a murder that took place on Dewey Avenue Friday night.

Authorities say officers arrived at 210 Dewey Ave. around 8:22 p.m. for reports of a person down. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a male who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released as of Saturday morning.

Officials say this is an active homicide investigation. Anyone with more info is asked to dial 911.

