ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two city residents were hospitalized Monday evening after a double stabbing on Alexander Street.

Officers were called to the area of Alexander Street at Van Street around 9:17 p.m. According to police, a 48-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were cut at least once in their upper bodies.

Both victims were hospitalized with what police said were non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

