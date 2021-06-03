Rochester police investigate double shooting on Joseph Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Two people were hospitalized after a double shooting on Joseph Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the Valero gas station on the corner of Norton Street and Joseph/Seneca Ave around 1:30 p.m.

According to investigators, an 18-year-old man inside was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say a second victim, a 25-year-old man, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.

Police say both victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.