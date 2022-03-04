Update:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities identified and arrested the man responsible for a double shooting at a North Clinton Avenue gas station that left two people hospitalized.

According to investigators, Fredrick Williams was identified for illegally possessing a handgun during the incident. He was taken to custody during a traffic stop on March 3.

He was transported to Monroe County Jail and is expected to be arraigned this morning for criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree.

Original:

Rochester police are investigating a double shooting along North Clinton Avenue near Central Avenue in the city.

Offers were called to the intersection shortly after 4:00 p.m. Saturday. They found two men in a car, one of whom had been shot. Police say the second man also had “a potential injury from the gunshot.”

Investigators determined the shooting happened at a nearby Valero gas station.

The victims, 34 and 32-years-old, were hospitalized with what police believe are not life threatening injuries.