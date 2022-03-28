ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing which happened on Doran Street Monday.

According to police, it happened around 7:30 p.m. Officers responding to a 911 call in the area found a male with at least one stab wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said were non-life threatening injuries. The RPD has not released any information about the age of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.