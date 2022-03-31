ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Thursday evening, after a shooting on Dewey Avenue.

According to police, officers were called to Dewey Avenue near Alameda Street around 8:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Investigators did not find anything there, but did eventually discover a scene between Birr Street and Bryan Street.

At about that time, a 21-year-old man was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with at least one gunshot wound. Police say his injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

