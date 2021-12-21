Rochester police investigate armed robbery at Lake Avenue Dollar General

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after an armed robbery Tuesday evening at a Dollar General store on Lake Avenue.

According to police, a man walked into the store around 5:45 p.m., pointed a handgun at employees, and demanded cash. Investigators say at least 10 people were inside at the time. They say the suspect fired at least one gunshot, then fled.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.