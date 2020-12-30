Rochester police identify victim in fatal North Clinton Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has identified the man shot dead on North Clinton Avenue Tuesday.

Police say Johnel Ravenell, 19, was found around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, investigators said they were working to identify any suspects or motive in the shooting.

“This is very disappointing because this is something we have been targeting, gun violence — specifically in this area,” Rochester Police Capt. Greg Bello said Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.