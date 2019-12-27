Man dead from gunshot wound, found outside Lyell Ave. home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police officials say a man is dead from a gunshot wound after being found outside a Lyell Avenue home Friday morning.

BREAKING: police confirm one man is dead from a gunshot wound. He was found outside the side of a house on Lyell Ave. @News_8 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) December 27, 2019

Police say the call came in around 9:40 a.m. and there the victim hasn’t been identified at this time and there is no suspect. Officials say they are in the very early stages of their investigation.

There is still a large police presence at the corner of Lyell and North Plymouth Avenues in the northwest section of the city.

Several nearby roads have been shut down while police investigate.

