Rochester Police Department finds body in Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says they have recovered a body that was floating in the Genesee River Friday, near the Seneca Park Zoo, but south of Turning Stone Park.

RPD says the call came in right before 5pm, and the body was recovered with help from the Rochester Fire Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coast Guard.

The police department did confirm that the body was male, and has not been identified, and is currently being investigated by the medical examiner’s office.