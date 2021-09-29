Rochester Police conduct death investigation near Durand Eastman Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department was called to the area of Durand Eastman Park near Zoo Road around 1 a.m. for a possible death Wednesday overnight.
According to a News 8 crew that arrived at the scene of the police investigation, a number of entryways to Zoo Road are blocked off by RPD officials. Details regarding parties involved are limited at this time.
Rochester Police continue to investigate Durand Eastman Park.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.