ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 50s was shot and killed in broad daylight on North Clinton Avenue early Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say they arrived at the scene near Oakman Street around 12:30 for the report of a person shot. At that time, they located a man in his 50s who was transported to a nearby hospital.

According to police, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Portions of North Clinton Avenue and Oakman Street are currently blocked off to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Investigators are working to determine what led to this shooting.

The city has seen a total of 60 homicides since the start of the year. This comes after a 17-year-old student was pronounced dead Sunday morning after being shot near the Thomas Ryan R-Center.

If killings from gun violence continue at this rate, Rochester will be on pace for its deadliest year in history. It broke the all-time record for most homicides last year when more than 80 people were killed.

Rochester Police Department Chief David Smith introduced a new anti-violence program Monday in an effort to combat what he described as “record-level murders in the city.” The Rescue Our City (ROC) initiative aims to create a multi-pronged approach to target crime by combining forces with federal partners including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives.

As of Thursday, Rochester’s gun violence state of emergency is still in order. It was initially cemented on July 21 by Rochester Mayor Malik Evans.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.