Rochester police investigating 1st homicide of 2021 after fatal stabbing on Clay Avenue

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials are investigating the first homicide of 2021 following a fatal stabbing on the city’s northwest side Sunday.

RPD Capt. Frank Umbrino said officers responded to the area of Lake and Clay Avenues for the report of stabbing around 9 p.m. Umbrino said first responders attempted to save the victim, a man in his 50s, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

“Every homicide is difficult unfortunate, a lot of people you feel for,” Umbrino said. “Every year you hope you don’t have any, you hope there’s a way to figure out how to stop the violence.”

Umbrino said he could not confirmed if anyone was in custody at this time, or identify the victim, but said police would provide an update either later Sunday night or early Monday morning.

