RPD Chief on Glendale Park incident: Assaults on officers ‘utterly ridiculous’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary addressed the public Monday; one day removed from an officer being stabbed on the city’s northwest side.

“This was an attack,” Singletary said. “Anytime a police officer is injured in the line of duty, it’s a serious incident.”

Rochester police officers Brian Cala and Louis Mastrangelo responded around 11 a.m. Sunday to the area of Glendale Park for reports of a person damaging vehicles.

Upon the arrival at the scene, a physical altercation ensued and officer Cala was stabbed in the face, suffering a laceration to the cheek. Officer Cala is a 22-year veteran of the RPD and officer Mastrangelo is a 12-year veteran.

Officer Cala fired his gun and struck the suspect in torso. A short foot chase then occurred before the suspect was ultimately apprehended, according to police.

Cala was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment and was discharged Sunday night.

The suspect, 20-year-old Rochester resident Jamal Dima, was taken to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dima is charged with felony attempted aggravated assault of a police officer, a Class C felony, and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Rochester City Court.

"Shots fired! Male stabbed! Suspect running!"



Hear the harrowing 911 call from this morning where an RPD officer was stabbed during an altercation on Glendale Park. The suspect was taken into custody after a short foot chase. #ROC pic.twitter.com/0VT3Z0smkI — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) January 26, 2020

Officials say the charges could be upgraded, pending a grand jury indictment.

Singletary said it’s unfortunate that these kinds of incidents happen, but he said the officers’ training helped in what could have been a worse situation.

“This incident transpired in a matter of two to three seconds, and I think it’s a credit to the training they receive, which is second to none, that the officer didn’t suffer more serious injuries,” Singletary said.

Chief Singletary thanked local law enforcement for their assistance when the call came in.

“When there was a call for help, this community of law enforcement came running,” he said.

This follows a separate incident in October when officer Denny Wright was also stabbed in the face while responding to a call.

“Hopefully we don’t continue to see these assaults on police officers, it’s utterly ridiculous at this point,” Singletary said.

Officer Wright suffered severe injuries from the altercation and spent the next three weeks in the hospital following the incident before being released on October 24.

Here it is: The moment RPD officer Denny Wright leaves the hospital, surrounded by law enforcement, family, and friends. #ROC pic.twitter.com/LWckil1q2T — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) October 25, 2019

