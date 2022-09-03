ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A male in his 20s was shot and killed on Lyell Avenue in the late evening hours of Saturday.

Rochester police officers arrived at the 400 block of Lyell Avenue and found the victim, who was shot at least once in his upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and later died from his injuries.

Officers said no suspects are in custody and that Lyell Avenue will remain closed to all traffic for an ongoing homicide investigation.

