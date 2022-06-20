ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester Police Department are asking the public for help in identifying a man in connection with a fight last week at East High School.

Authorities say officers responded to the fight at East High on Tuesday where a suspect struck a victim multiple times with the firearm and then pointed it at the victim and others.

Police say if anyone recognizes the man pictured below to call 911 and request a Goodman Section Supervisor or email PSI@CityofRochester.gov .

East High School was put on a brief lockdown last Tuesday after the aforementioned altercation ensued in the school’s parking lot. No shots were fired during the incident.

