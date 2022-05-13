ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals in relation to a serious assault last month.

Authorities say the assault occurred in the early morning hours of April 18 on the 800 block of North Clinton Avenue. A man was found at the scene with an injury to his upper body.

Officials at the time said he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for life-threatening injuries. Police did not specify the type of injury sustained by the victim.

Police on Friday released photos of three people. If you can identify either individual, police ask that you call 911, 311, or email PSI@cityofrochester.gov.

