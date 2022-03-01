ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the Rochester Police Department continues to investigate a fatal hit-and-run on North Winton Road that occurred on February 6 around 2 a.m., the Major Crimes Unit is now asking the public’s help in identifying a “person of interest” in the case.

Authorities say after the crash, 36-year-old Richard Massey, who knew one of the drivers, pulled over on the side of the road and was struck by one of the cars involved in the initial incident.

The driver fled the scene after striking the victim, according to police.

Throughout the next two days, investigators identified and impounded the vehicle that fatally struck Massey.

Authorities say they are still in the process of determining whether striking Massey was an intentional act. The registered owner of the car has not fully cooperated with officers, according to police.