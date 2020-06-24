Rochester police ask for help in identifying looters in new surveillance video from May 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New video from the Rochester Police Department released Tuesday shows people looting Clinton Liquors in the aftermath of the riots downtown on May 30.

Police say dozens of people entered the store and stole items from the shelves.

Officers say the looting is not connected to protests or riots from that night.

Police are asking for help from the public in identifying people in the video. They ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.