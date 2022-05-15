ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officers from the Rochester Police Department arrested two suspects on Lake Ave. Sunday in connection to a stolen vehicle from Gates.

The motor vehicle was stolen from Gates on May 1, 2022.

Officers from the R.P.D said that they received a call that a stolen vehicle was in the area of Lyell Avenue near Child Street. The vehicle fled the area and officers didn’t pursue it.

Officers then said that they found the vehicle behind a building on Lake Avenue near Ambrose Street and arrested two suspects fleeing the area on foot, who were then detained. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner

Investigators from the RPD say they are working with Gates Police on the investigation and that charges are being determined at the moment.

