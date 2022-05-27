ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department announced Friday they arrested a driver of a stolen vehicle on Eastman Avenue.

Officers said the vehicle had been stolen Thursday evening at gunpoint in the area of Fillingham Drive.

Around 6:54 p.m. Friday, Rochester police officers observed the vehicle being operated on the roadway in the area of Dewey Ave. and Alameda Street. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to stop and fled the scene.

Officers then said a pursuit was initiated and led them to the area of Eastman Ave. near Woodside St. The driver and several occupants fled from the vehicle. Officers were able to detain the driver and one of the other occupants of the vehicle.

No motorists were struck during the pursuit, however, the driver struck a city pole and a parked, unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of the Eastman Reserve before fleeing from the vehicle.

Investigators from the RPD said they are following up with the investigation from Thursday and that charges will be evaluated after the investigation is complete.

