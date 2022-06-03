ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a man is facing multiple charges after being found with weaponry during a traffic stop early Friday.

Authorities say just after midnight, officers stopped a 2019 Ford Fusion in the 200 block of North Union Street.

According to police, during the stop officers recovered a Mossberg AR-style .22 caliber rifle loaded with 16 rounds and body armor.

Police say 23-year-old Ivor Lyston was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and traffic offenses.

Lyston was transported to the Monroe County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court.